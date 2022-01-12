Downing Street party: PM's position is untenable if he lied - Labour's Angela Rayner
Published
The Labour deputy leader says Boris Johnson's position is untenable if he was at the No 10 drinks.Full Article
Published
The Labour deputy leader says Boris Johnson's position is untenable if he was at the No 10 drinks.Full Article
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has said "apologies won't cut it" if Boris Johnson is found to have breached Covid laws to..
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has warned that Boris Johnson "can run but he can't hide", after he failed to appear in the..