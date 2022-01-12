Downing Street party: Conservative MPs demand answers from Boris Johnson
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- PM will face MPs amid mounting pressure to say if he attended a Downing Street event held in lockdown.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- PM will face MPs amid mounting pressure to say if he attended a Downing Street event held in lockdown.Full Article
The tory leader will face off against Labour's Keir Starmer and even his own MPs at Prime Minister's Questions at midday.
Conservative backbencher Michael Fabricant has defended Boris Johnson over the Downing Street party fallout, claiming drinks in the..