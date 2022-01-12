After declaring that his party leader should resign if he attended the Downing Street party, Douglas Ross is under pressure to make good on his demand by writing a letter of no-confidence in the Prime Minister.Full Article
SNP turn heat up on Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross to move against Boris Johnson
