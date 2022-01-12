Boris Johnson apologises for Downing Street lockdown party - full statement
Leek Post and Times0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson admits he went to No10 party during lockdown
Yahoo UK
The Prime Minster has apologised to MPs and the country for allowing parties to go ahead in the Number 10 Downing Street garden...
Advertisement
More coverage
Boris Johnson's statement in full as he admits he was at boozy Downing Street lockdown party
Wales Online
Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of "lying through his teeth" and said he was a "man without shame"
-
Boris Johnson takes 'full responsibilty' for lockdown party
Deutsche Welle
-
Boris Johnson apologises for Downing Street lockdown party and confirms he was present
Wales Online
-
Boris Johnson apologises for Downing Street lockdown party and confirms he attended
Hull Daily Mail
-
Lockdown party claims add to list of Boris Johnson scandals
SeattlePI.com