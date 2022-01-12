Northern Ireland to face Luxembourg in March friendly
Northern Ireland will travel to play Luxembourg in a friendly in March as part of their preparations for the Nations League campaign that starts this summer.Full Article
Northern Ireland have confirmed one half of their March friendly double-header ahead of this year’s UEFA Nations League campaign.
Jonny Evans will miss Northern Ireland's friendly matches in March as the centre-half has been ruled out of action until April.