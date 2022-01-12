Downing Street party: Boris Johnson taking public for fools, bereaved daughter says
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Hannah Brady's father Shaun died with Covid four days before the Downing Street party in May 2020.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Hannah Brady's father Shaun died with Covid four days before the Downing Street party in May 2020.Full Article
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to "do the decent thing and resign", after the PM admitted attending a..
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has said "apologies won't cut it" if Boris Johnson is found to have breached Covid laws to..