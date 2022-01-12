A US judge has set out his reasons for rejecting Prince Andrew's bid to have the sexual assault civil lawsuit against him thrown out.Full Article
Why judge rejected Prince Andrew's bid to have lawsuit thrown out
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Andrew Must Face Sexual Abuse Lawsuit, Judge Rules
Wibbitz Top Stories
Prince Andrew Must Face, Sexual Abuse Lawsuit, , Judge Rules.
On January 12, a federal judge
in New York ruled that a..
-
Judge Denies Prince Andrew's Motion to Dismiss Virginia Giuffre Lawsuit
E! Online
-
Epstein Accuser’s Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew Can Proceed, Judge Rules
Upworthy
-
Judge green lights lawsuit against Prince Andrew
USATODAY.com
-
Judge rejects Prince Andrew bid to dismiss sexual abuse suit from Virginia Giuffre
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Lawsuit against Prince Andrew by Epstein accuser can go forward, judge rules
Washington Post
Read more
-
US judge allows Epstein accuser to pursue lawsuit against Prince Andrew
FT.com
-
Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move forward, judge rules
USATODAY.com
-
Judge rules sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move ahead
Upworthy
-
Prince Andrew to face sexual abuse trial in US
Deutsche Welle