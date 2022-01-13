Doja Cat, Fat Boy Slim and Swedish House Mafia are also among the acts for the April festival in the Southern Californian desertFull Article
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline 2022 Coachella
The festival is set for April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.
