Boris Johnson: Senior Tories urge PM to quit after party apology
Published
BBC Local News: Kent -- Cabinet members are rallying round Boris Johnson - but other top Tories say he has to stand down.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Kent -- Cabinet members are rallying round Boris Johnson - but other top Tories say he has to stand down.Full Article
Watch VideoPrime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus..
Cabinet members are rallying round Boris Johnson - but other top Tories say he has to stand down.