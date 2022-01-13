Creating an official digital currency in the UK could pose "significant risks" to banks, a House of Lords committee has warned.Full Article
'No convincing case' for 'Britcoin' cryptocurrency, committee says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Britcoin': There isn't a 'convincing case' for a digital currency in the UK, House of Lords committee says
Creating an official digital currency in the UK could pose "significant risks" to banks, a House of Lords committee has warned.
Sky News