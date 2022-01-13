Calls continue for the under-fire PM's resignation in the wake of partygate which has rocked the nation.Full Article
Live updates as Boris Johnson's future as Prime Minister hangs in balance
Exeter Express and Echo0 shares 2 views
Live updates as Boris Johnson faces PMQ showdown on 'bring your booze' lockdown party
Hull Daily Mail
Pressure growing on Prime Minister to come clean over the allegations
Live Covid updates - Boris Johnson remains under pressure over 'partygate'
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette
Live Covid-19 updates as Labour granted urgent question in Commons following lockdown party claims
Wales Online
Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing new allegations about lockdown busting gatherings
Live Covid updates: Reaction to Downing Street party claims
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette
Live Covid updates - Michael Gove defends UK's approach to pandemic
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette