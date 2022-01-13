Rees-Mogg ‘wrong’ to call Douglas Ross a lightweight, says former MSP
Published
Jacob Rees-Mogg was “wrong” to describe Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross as a lightweight, a former MSP has said, as a split looms in the party.Full Article
Published
Jacob Rees-Mogg was “wrong” to describe Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross as a lightweight, a former MSP has said, as a split looms in the party.Full Article
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg slammed the MP and MSP after he broke cover to call for the Prime Minister to quit.