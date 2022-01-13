When Prince Charles becomes King, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in line for new royal titles.Full Article
Kate Middleton's next royal title could be 'bittersweet' for Prince William
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rod Stewart’s ‘awful’ Royal Variety Performance slammed by viewers
Yahoo UK
Rod Stewart's Royal Variety Performance appearance has been panned by viewers who called it "awful" and "embarrassing".The..
Advertisement
More coverage
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share New Christmas Card Photo — Taken on Private Family Vacation!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in the new portrait.
People
Kate Middleton Hosts Her First-Ever Royal Christmas Concert — in the Perfect Festive Dress!
Kate's parents and siblings, as well as other members of the royal family, are all in attendance.
People