The Scottish Secretary finds himself on the other side of the lines from Scottish party leader Douglas Ross in the divide over Boris Johnson.Full Article
Scots Secretary tried to stop Douglas Ross's call for Boris Johnson to quit
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Local politicians call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over lockdown parties
Daily Record
The SNP's Martin Docherty-Hughes and Labour's Jackie Baillie have both called on Boris Johnson to stand down, whilst Conservative..