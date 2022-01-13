Rees-Mogg told to ‘have a long lie down’ after war of words with Scottish leader
Published
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been told to “have a long lie down” after he accused the Scottish Conservative leader of being a “lightweight” in the party.Full Article
Published
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been told to “have a long lie down” after he accused the Scottish Conservative leader of being a “lightweight” in the party.Full Article
Senior UK and Scottish Tories are at war over party leader Douglas Ross' call for the Prime Minister to stand down