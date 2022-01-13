George Taylor: Edinburgh centre retires at age 25 after 'history of head injuries'
Published
Edinburgh centre George Taylor retires from rugby at the age of 25, saying it was "the toughest decision I've ever had to make".Full Article
Published
Edinburgh centre George Taylor retires from rugby at the age of 25, saying it was "the toughest decision I've ever had to make".Full Article
Edinburgh centre George Taylor retires from rugby at the age of 25, saying it was "the toughest decision I've ever had to make".