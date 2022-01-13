The move is a major blow to Andrew who is facing a looming civil sexual assault court showdown.Full Article
Prince Andrew stripped of military titles and royal patronages by the Queen
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Piers Morgan has a warning for Prince Andrew as titles stripped
New Zealand Herald
Prince Andrew has received a warning from Piers Morgan who says the Prince has "far worse to come" since being stripped of his..
-
Severing ties was the only option for Citizen Andrew
Brisbane Times
-
The papers: Prince Andrew 'throne out' as Queen strips his titles
BBC News
-
3 Canadian military regiments without royal patron after Prince Andrew stripped of titles
CBC.ca
-
Prince Andrew: Why the military titles and royal patronages meant so much
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles as Sexual Abuse Case Proceeds
Wibbitz Top Stories
Prince Andrew Stripped
of Military Titles, as Sexual Abuse Case Proceeds.
The son of Queen Elizabeth II was also stripped..
Prince Andrew stripped of New Zealand military title
New Zealand Herald
Prince Andrew will 'never return to royal duties' after being stripped of titles
Staffordshire Newsletter