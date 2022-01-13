MI5 warning over 'Chinese agent' in Parliament
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- The rare alert sent to MPs comes after a long-running investigation into Christine Ching Kui Lee.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- The rare alert sent to MPs comes after a long-running investigation into Christine Ching Kui Lee.Full Article
Sir Iain Duncan Smith was speaking in the Commons
An agent of the Chinese government has been active in the British Parliament in a bid to “subvert the processes”, MPs have..