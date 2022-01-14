Buick driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man to go up for auction
The distinctive Buick car driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the multi-award winning 1988 film Rain Main is to go up for auction.Full Article
The 1949 Roadmaster Convertible has an estimated value of between £100,000 and £182,000
