Newly published accounts say A and J Stephen's financial performance in the year leading up to March 2021 was “significantly impacted” by the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown measuresFull Article
Perth-based housebuilder records £2.3 million loss during COVID-19 pandemic
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
College prep software Naviance sells advertising data on millions of students
For nearly two-thirds of American high schoolers Naviance software is an integral and nearly unavoidable part of the college..
Mashable
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the December jobs report
WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the fastest years of job creation in U.S. history stumbled at the finish line in..
SeattlePI.com