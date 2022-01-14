EUROMILLIONS RESULTS LIVE: Winning National Lottery numbers for Friday, January 14 2022
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Live updates as Euromillions and Thunderball winning numbers drawn for Friday, January 21
Wales Online
Live results checker for Friday night's Euromillions and Thunderball draws
Advertisement
More coverage
Lotto results: Winning National Lottery and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday, January 19
Gloucester Citizen
A gobsmacking £2m could be yours