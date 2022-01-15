Met Office weather: More snow forecast as 'coldest parts of winter to come'
Western Gazette0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Another Weekend Winter Storm Set To Hit Southeastern U.S.
Newsy
Watch VideoSalt spreader trucks crisscrossed coastal roads as courthouses and schools closed Friday to prepare for a snow and ice..
Advertisement
More coverage
Video: Winds ramp up as snow moves out
WCVB
More than a foot of snow fell Friday in some parts of Massachusetts. Get the latest Boston-area weather forecast.