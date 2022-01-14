Andy Murray v Aslan Karatsev: BBC to show Sydney Tennis Classic final
Published
The BBC will show Andy Murray's first ATP final in three years on Saturday as he faces Aslan Karatsev.Full Article
Published
The BBC will show Andy Murray's first ATP final in three years on Saturday as he faces Aslan Karatsev.Full Article
The BBC will show Andy Murray's first ATP final in three years on Saturday as he faces Aslan Karatsev.
Andy Murray books a semi-final spot in Sydney as Belgian eighth seed David Goffin is forced to retire injured from their last-eight..