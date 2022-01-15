Activists rally against police bill across UK
Published
Activists are taking to the streets across the country in “Kill the Bill“ protests, calling on the House of Lords to reject the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill.Full Article
Published
Activists are taking to the streets across the country in “Kill the Bill“ protests, calling on the House of Lords to reject the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill.Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting..