Government looks set to scrap plan B rules as Covid cases drop by 44% in a week
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Plan B rules set to be scrapped as covid cases plunge 44% in a week
Staffordshire Newsletter
There have been 81,713 new infections in the past day
Advertisement
More coverage
When does Plan B end, what are the current rules and will the government introduce tougher restrictions?
Tamworth Herald
Omicron has prompted a large rise in new Covid cases - but PM Boris Johnson is reportedly reluctant to introduce further..