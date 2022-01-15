The Masked Singer UK continues as Traffic Cone, Panda, Bagpipes, Rockhopper and Poodle give their second performances.Full Article
Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? All the clues and guesses so far
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Who is Panda on The Masked Singer UK? All the guesses so far – from Alesha Dixon to Camila Cabello
The Masked Singer UK continues as Panda, Traffic Cone, Bagpipes, Rockhopper and Poodle take to the stage for their second..
Tamworth Herald