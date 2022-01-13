What are the Covid self-isolation rules now?
Published
People with Covid in England will be able to end self-isolation after five days, subject to two negative tests.Full Article
Published
People with Covid in England will be able to end self-isolation after five days, subject to two negative tests.Full Article
Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the change after weeks of pressure to ease a staffing crisis in the NHS
Lateral flow tests have become a key component in the fight against the Covid crisis in recent months.