Keir Starmer asks where Boris Johnson 'finds time to do any work' as Cabinet poised to turn on PM
Published
The Labour leader is calling on Johnson to resign, saying that 'he can no longer do his basic duties'Full Article
Published
The Labour leader is calling on Johnson to resign, saying that 'he can no longer do his basic duties'Full Article
Sir Keir Starmer ridicules Boris Johnson's handling of the so-called "partygate" scandal. The comments by the Labour Leader came as..
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses the prime minister of being “caught red handed” after video emerged showing Downing..