Midlothian shop owner Tony and his physiotherapist son Zee took home £250,000 on the ITV gameshow.Full Article
Scots father and son bag life-changing cash on Ant and Dec's Limitless Win
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ant and Dec issue warning to ITV Limitless Win contestant over behaviour ahead of watershed
Father and son duo Tony and Zee from Glasgow walked away with £250,000
Tamworth Herald
Scots dad and son to appear on Episode 2 of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
One of the pairs trying to win a whopping ITV cash prize tonight are Midlothian shop owner Tony and his physiotherapist son Zee.
Daily Record