The move means the nine-times champion will be unable to defend his title at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.Full Article
Novak Djokovic will deported from Australia after losing legal fight
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tennis: Novak Djokovic responds to court verdict
New Zealand Herald
Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after the 20-time grand slam champion's legal team failed to overturn..
Advertisement
More coverage
Live: Novak Djokovic on the move after explosive rumour addressed
New Zealand Herald
Novak Djokovic will fight another battle in court today as he challenges the Federal Immigration Minister's decision to cancel his..
All you need to know: Novak Djokovic's desperate final stand today
New Zealand Herald