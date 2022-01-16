The BBC TV licence fee will be axed, culture secretary indicates
BBC licence fee to be abolished in 2027, suggests culture minister
Broadcaster set to have funding frozen for next 2 years but No 10 says long-term funding subject to ‘ongoing negotiations’
Minister suggests BBC licence fee will be frozen for two years
The Culture Secretary has seemingly confirmed reports that ministers will unveil a two-year freeze for the BBC licence fee this..
Culture Secretary indicates BBC licence fee will be axed
The next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, the Culture Secretary has said, amid reports it will be..
