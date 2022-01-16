Labour leader Keir Starmer says PM 'broke the law and lied. He's got to go' over Downing Street parties
"It's very important that the Tory party does what it needs to do and gets rid of him”.Full Article
The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, said on Sunday (January 16), that Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to "do the decent thing and resign", after the PM admitted attending a..