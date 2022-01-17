The pair are in custody after the killed hostage taker was identified as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram who was originally from BlackburnFull Article
BREAKING: Two teenagers arrested in UK after Texas synagogue attack
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
JUST IN: Two UK Teenagers Have Been Arrested, Questioned by British Police In Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage Attack
Police in Britain have arrested two teenagers in connection with events at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, in which a gunman took..
Mediaite
BREAKING: Two teenagers arrested in UK after Texas synagogue attack
The pair are in custody after the killed hostage taker was identified as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram who was originally from..
Hull Daily Mail