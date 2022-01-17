Giovanni Pernice has broken his silence on claims his dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis won't be on the Strictly Come Dancing arena tour, which is due to kick off on Thursday.Full Article
Giovanni Pernice addresses rumours Rose is 'pulling out of Strictly tour'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Strictly's Giovanni upsets fans as he addresses rumours of Rose quitting
The annual Strictly Live Tour starts this week but rumours have circulated around Rose quitting
Leicester Mercury
Giovanni Pernice upsets fans as he breaks silence on rumours Rose Ayling-Elis has quit Strictly tour
The annual Strictly Live Tour is set to kick off this week at Birmingham's Utilita Arena
Tamworth Herald