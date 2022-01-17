Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’
Published
The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Full Article
Published
The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Full Article
Watch VideoAmericans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of Omicron, sharply cut their spending in..
Watch VideoScientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming Omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the..