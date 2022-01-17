The online retailer had been expecting to introduce the changes from Wednesday, January 19.Full Article
Amazon reverses decision to ban customers using Visa credit cards
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Amazon's UK site backs away from plan to stop taking Visa
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Amazon’s British website has backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United..
Advertisement
More coverage
Amazon backs down on not accepting UK Visa credit cards
Back in November last year we reported on Amazon's decision to stop accepting UK issued Visa credit cards due to high processing..
betanews
Amazon’s ban on Visa circumvented as users still be able to pay with credit cards on e-com’s platform
From Wednesday, Amazon will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK. However, one company told City A.M. this afternoon..
City A.M.