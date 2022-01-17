A former Downing St and Treasury official said there was a well-established drinking culture at the heart of government since the days of David Cameron.Full Article
Downing Street boozing culture meant drinks started at lunchtime says former official
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Downing Street staff ‘started boozing at lunch as part of drinking culture’
A long-standing drinking culture in Downing Street saw staff start boozing at lunch and waking up there in the same clothes the..
Belfast Telegraph