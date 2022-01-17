Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
Published
The defence secretary says he is sending short-range anti-tank missiles amid Russian invasion fears.Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further..
Watch VideoRussia and the U.S. remained far apart Monday after talks aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow insisting..