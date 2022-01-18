Vicky McClure says she has a ‘responsibility’ to be ‘real and human’ onscreen
Published
Vicky McClure says she feels a “responsibility” to be “real and human” onscreen so that people can learn to be comfortable with themselves.Full Article
Published
Vicky McClure says she feels a “responsibility” to be “real and human” onscreen so that people can learn to be comfortable with themselves.Full Article
The Line Of Duty star, 38, said there was ‘so much pressure’ in everyday life, made worse by social media