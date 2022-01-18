Covid restrictions may be ‘substantially’ reduced next week, Javid says
Published
The Health Secretary has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the Government can “substantially reduce” Covid restrictions next week.Full Article
Published
The Health Secretary has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the Government can “substantially reduce” Covid restrictions next week.Full Article
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is 'cautiously optimistic' about next week
The changes apply from the start of next week