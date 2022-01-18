Ryan Giggs domestic violence trial postponed due to court backlog
Published
The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back seven months due to the ongoing backlog of court cases.Full Article
Published
The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back seven months due to the ongoing backlog of court cases.Full Article
Robert Page is set to lead Wales in the World Cup play-offs after Ryan Giggs’ domestic violence trial was delayed until August.