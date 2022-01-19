Jude Hill feels ‘lucky’ to make feature film debut in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast
Published
Child actor Jude Hill said he feels “lucky” to have had his feature film debut in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast.Full Article
Published
Child actor Jude Hill said he feels “lucky” to have had his feature film debut in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast.Full Article
This story about “Belfast” first appeared in a feature about black-and-white cinematography in the Below-the-Line issue of..