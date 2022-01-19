"What stands in front of us, what could be weeks away, is the first peer-on-peer, industrialised, digitised, top-tier army against top-tier army war that’s been on this continent for generations."Full Article
Minister warns tens of thousands could die in conflict with Russia
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tens of thousands could die if Russia invades Ukraine, minister warns
Belfast Telegraph
Tens of thousands of people could die if Russia launches into an “extraordinarily stupid” conflict with Ukraine, a minister has..