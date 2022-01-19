New Highway Code roundabout rule all drivers need to know about
North Devon Journal0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Highway Code rule drivers must follow when overtaking
Bristol Post
The Highway Code will now be a lot more specific
New Highway Code roundabouts rule all drivers need to know
Leek Post and Times
Roundabout rule set to change in Highway Code January update
Hereford Times
Advertisement
More coverage
New Highway Code rule drivers must follow in traffic jams
Bristol Post
Rule 151 is around slow-moving traffic
New Highway Code roundabout rule drivers need to know about
Somerset Guardian