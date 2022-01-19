Andrew Bowie heaped more pressure on Johnson ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.Full Article
Boris Johnson should be considering his position, says Scots Tory MP
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Renfrewshire Council's Tory group leader calls on Boris Johnson to quit as PM after attending lockdown knees-up
Daily Record
Neill Graham said Renfrewshire people made huge sacrifices at the time and insists the prime minister's position is no longer..
-
Tory MPs divided over Johnson’s future as ‘partygate’ scandal deepens
Belfast Telegraph
-
Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Scots Tory leader a 'lightweight'
BBC Local News