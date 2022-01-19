Plan B measures to be dropped across England, Johnson says
Plan B measures aimed at tackling the spread of Covid-19 are to be dropped across England, the Prime Minister has announced.Full Article
The PM told the House of Commons they believe the Omicron wave has peaked
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the right decision not to go beyond Plan B Covid measures..
Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson insists he was right to stick with England's Plan B coronavirus measures despite..