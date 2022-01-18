Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's rearranged Premier League game between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's rearranged Premier League game between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Here's the Tottenham Hotspur team Antonio Conte has selected to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday evening
Here is the Tottenham Hotspur team we reckon Antonio Conte will select to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday..