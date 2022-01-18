Brentford v Manchester United
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's rearranged Premier League game between Brentford and Manchester United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's rearranged Premier League game between Brentford and Manchester United.Full Article
Manchester United claimed all three points against a wasteful Brentford side who only had themselves to blame, as the game finished..
Manchester United fans have gushed over their young starlet Anthony Elanga after he broke the deadlock against Brentford with a..