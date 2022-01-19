Christian Wakeford: Bury residents react to Tory MP's defection to Labour
Bury residents react after one of their MPs Christian Wakeford defects from the Tories to Labour.Full Article
Bury South MP Christian Wakeford's defection from the Conservative Party to Labour has left voters questioning whether there will..
Christian Wakeford, the Conservative MP for Bury South, has defected from the party to join Labour in a sign of the increasing..