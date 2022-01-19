Boris Johnson hit by Red Wall MP’s defection to Labour
Published
A Red Wall MP has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” as he defected from the Tories to Labour.Full Article
Published
A Red Wall MP has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” as he defected from the Tories to Labour.Full Article
The Prime Minister's rating have also fallen dramatically since accusations of lockdown parties in Downing Street surfaced at the..
Boris Johnson has been hit by the defection of a Red Wall MP to Labour as the Prime Minister battles to save his leadership.